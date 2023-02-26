BREAKING: Bola Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Accept “Rigging In Some Areas”

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu has insisted that the electoral process cannot be perfect without “manipulations in some areas” in Nigeria.

NewsOnline reports that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, says the electoral process cannot be perfect and devoid of manipulations in some areas but politicians must accept the result of free and fair elections.

This online newspaper understands that Tinubu disclosed this to journalists on Saturday at his home in Lagos, while insisting that he would emerge president from Saturday’s election because he had worked harder than other candidates.

ALSO: INEC Uploads 11% of Results In 24 Hours, See Uploaded Election Results Here

“A democrat, a trust democrat, must accept the result of a free and fair elections. As a democrat, you must have faith in the system. Once you have faith in the system, it is not a problem to accept the result of a free and fair elections,” Mr Tinubu said when asked if he would accept the result of Saturday’s election if he loses.

“Perception is one thing. On rare occasions that you have skirmishes and lack of confidence, it is created by the politicians. Not the electoral process. In the electoral process we cannot see 100 per cent perfection. People have to tolerate that. Equally when you are talking of manipulation in some areas, you have to evaluate what is material. Materiality comes to play. How many compared to total turn out or total who voted. You’ve got to accept the result of a fairly responsible voter’s decision,” he added.

In Lagos, Mr Tinubu’s home state, Nigerians witnessed disruption of the electoral process on Saturday by thugs suspected to be loyal to the former two-term governor of Lagos, while the late arrival of INEC’s staff and failure of BVAS affected the process in some parts of the country.

Mr Tinubu, 70, is up against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Related