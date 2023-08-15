BREAKING: Bayelsa Youths Harass Journalists, Brutalise TVC Cameraman In Troubled Opu-Nembe Community

Journalists working with TVC, NTA, AIT and some other print mediums were harassed and intimidated on Monday by youths of Opu-Nembe in the Nembe local council area of Bayelsa state while carrying out their official duties.

The attacks occurred while the journalists were being conducted around the community to see the destruction of some buildings by youths.

The youths had sent some residents tagged ‘enemies of the community’ on exile and destroyed their houses.

SaharaReporters gathered that a cameraman with TVC, identified as Bina was brutalised and humiliated by the youths.

Bina was beaten and his hands were tied behind his back before he was rescued by some policemen.

The youths also seized equipment including cameras from the journalists.

A source who spoke with SaharaReporters said if not for the timely intervention of the police, the situation could have degenerated further as the “youths were out for blood”.

“The tension was too much yesterday as the youths were so emboldened and armed already for the worst but thanks to the policemen who rescued us and had to escort us back to Yenagoa around 2 am this morning,” he said.