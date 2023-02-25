NEWS

BREAKING: Atiku Wins Senate President, Lawan’s Polling Unit In Yobe

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 301 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku has won Senate President, Lawan’s Polling Unit in Yobe.

NewsOnline reports that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has won in the polling unit where the Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan voted.

Lawan cast his votes at the Katuzu Primary School polling unit 001B in the morning.

BREAKING: Peter Obi Defeats APC At Party Chairman Adamu Polling Unit

Result obtained showed that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu got 107 votes, while Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate polled 186.

Result from the polling unit also showed that the PDP has won the House of Representatives election with 219 votes, while APC got 114 votes.

Reports also showed that counting has since began in many polling units across the state.

IMG 20230225 WA0011

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 301 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Ladies; Here Are Sophisticated Senator Suit Styles For Gorgeous Ladies

9 mins ago

Peter Obi sweeps 2 PUs in Umuahia

1 hour ago

Labour Party’s Yusuf Datti Suffers Defeat in His Polling Unit in Kaduna State

1 hour ago

Reactions, as Gov. Ortom secures over 400 votes for Peter Obi at his pull unit

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button