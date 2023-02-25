NEWS

BREAKING: Atiku, Tinubu Fail To Score Single Vote In Obi’s Polling Unit

Atiku and Tinubu failed to score a single vote in Obi’s polling unit.

NewsOnline reports that the Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and All Progressives Congress, APC, respectively Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu failed to score any vote in the polling unit of the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

In the result declared by INEC officials at Amatutu Ward Two, Polling Unit 019, Obi scored 236 votes out of the total 244 valid votes cast.

Atiku Wins Senate President, Lawan's Polling Unit In Yobe

Though the PDP and APC candidates had representatives, they failed to score any votes in the area.

Meanwhile, there was massive jubilation among voters in the centre, and several other centres, after the declaration of the results.

Many supporters of Obi took to the streets in wide jubilation in the centres.

In Amatutu Ward Two, APGA presidential candidate, Prof Peter Umeadi, who is also from Anambra State, scored three votes, while ADC, YPP and AAC had one vote each.

