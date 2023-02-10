NEWS

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar Campaign DG Escapes Assassination In Wike’s Rivers

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar Campaign DG has escaped an assassination attempt in Wike’s Governed Rivers State.

 

 

NewsOnline reports that the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, escaped assassination by the whiskers on Thursday midnight.

This online newspaper platform learnt that gunmen dressed in police uniform opened fire on Sekibo’s vehicle, a Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep at the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party.

 

 

Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo

Confirming the incident at a news briefing Friday, Sekibo said his car was riddled with bullets, and the venue of the proposed rally set on fire, while policemen watched the inferno.

“As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the inferno opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”

Details later…

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

2 mins ago

Reactions Trails Video Of Destroyed LP’s Lagos Campaign Rally Bus Attacked By Thugs In Lagos

11 mins ago

They said I am stingy because they stolen all the money – Peter Obi

13 mins ago

Over 90% Of My Supporters Don’t Even Know Social Media Or Twitter – Kwankwaso

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button