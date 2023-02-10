BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar Campaign DG Escapes Assassination In Wike’s Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar Campaign DG has escaped an assassination attempt in Wike’s Governed Rivers State.

NewsOnline reports that the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, escaped assassination by the whiskers on Thursday midnight.

This online newspaper platform learnt that gunmen dressed in police uniform opened fire on Sekibo’s vehicle, a Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep at the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party.

Confirming the incident at a news briefing Friday, Sekibo said his car was riddled with bullets, and the venue of the proposed rally set on fire, while policemen watched the inferno.

“As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the inferno opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”

