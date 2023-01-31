NEWS

BREAKING: Again, Bola Tinubu Attacks President Buhari (VIDEO)

Again, Bola Tinubu has attacked President Buhari’s government over the hike in the dollar to naira exchange rates.

 

 

NEWSONLINE reports that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again called out President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the spike in exchange rates.

 

The Former Lagos Government during a rally at Cross River earlier today blasted the Buhari administration for not arresting the issue that led to the dollar exchanging for N800 from N200 when the president came into power in 2015.

 

He mentioned that they don’t know the way to go about it but he knows what it takes to balance the exchange rate.

“They moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800. If they had repaired it, we won’t be where we are today.”

 

This is coming a few days after Tinubu called out the ruling party for hoarding money and causing fuel scarcity in the country. He denied attacking the president with this statement.

