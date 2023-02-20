This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Breaking: ADC declares support for Peter Obi’s presidential bid in the upcoming election

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has said it formed a coalition merger with Labour Party to endorse Peter Obi’s presidential candidature for the upcoming election. According to the post on the official Twitter handle of the party, the endorsement was to induce massive votes for Obi/Datti.

In a coalition meeting held at River Plate Gardens in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, and was attended by the stalwarts of the party, which include several star alliance partners such as Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United, and League of Imams, among others, said they want to create a formidable force for the former governor and his vice.

However, the endorsement is expected to give a significant boost to the Obi/Datti campaign, as the party boasts significant control in its stronghold in certain parts of the country. However, the event also graced some top echelons and prominent figures of the party. Among them include the ADC National Chairman, Chief Raphael Nwosu, BoT Chairman, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, and Prof Pat Utomi. What's your opinion concerning this development?

