BREAKING: Abdullahi Adamu Resigns As APC National Chairman To ‘Avoid Being Humiliated Out Of Office’

Adamu tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to sources close to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned, Saharareporters has learnt.

 

Adamu tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to sources close to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

 

Adamu, who was elected as the national chairman of the ruling party at its national convention held in March 2022, sent his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu while he was away at the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

 

Adamu’s resignation letter was reportedly received by the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

 

“We saw it coming, he acted in time to avoid being humiliated out of office. The truth is that trouble has been brewing; it’s been clear that he won’t survive,” a source in the party’s NWC told SaharaReporters on Monday morning.

 

When contacted, Adamu did not confirm or deny the story. After listening to our reporter, Adamu dropped the call without saying a word.

