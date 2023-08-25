Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos set for a move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea football club and Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos is reportedly on the verge of departing Stamford Bridge abet only on temporary basis and his likely destination will be with English premier league side Nottingham forest, the midfielder although impressed during the preseason preparations in the united state of America but due to plenty of competitions for first team place have now been earmarked for a loan move.

According to renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham forest is closing down on the season long deal, the youngster and Chelsea seems to have agreed that there move is the best for his development at the moment.

Andrey Santos impressed for Chelsea during the preseason preparations Twitter photos

Chelsea bought Moises Caicedo, Romeo La and Lesley Ugochukwu for the same position and they already have Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher who can also operate in the same position, those players are ahead of the Brazilian youngster and a loan move could prepare him for a better chance in Chelsea first team next season.

Andrey Santos could join Nottingham forest before the transfer window slams shut Fabrizio Romano.

As always we will be bringing you all the transfer details from Stamford Bridge as well as all the build up to today’s game against Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

Andrey Santos is a full Brazilian international Twitter photos

