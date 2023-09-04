Brazil drop Antony from their squad to face Bolivia and Peru amid allegations of assault

The Brazilian national team has decided to drop Manchester United star Antony ahead of games against Boli and Peru due to recent allegations against the player by his ex-girlfriend.

Recall that the Brazilian media reported today that Antony is being investigated by the So Paulo court for domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony replied to the latest allegations against him, saying, “Out of respect for my fans, friends, and family, I feel obligated to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been a victim of.

The former Ajax winger made his position known, saying, “From the beginning, I have handled this issue seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority. The police inquest is under the cover of justice, and therefore I cannot make its content public.

“However, I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and more to be produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made.”

The winger agreed that his relationship with Ms. Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offenses from both sides, but that he never practiced any physical aggression.

The Brazilian National Team responded to this, saying, “In light of the facts that came to light on Monday (04/09) concerning Manchester United player Antony, which must be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team, and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete has been removed from the Brazilian national team.”

