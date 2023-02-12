Boy Who Stood In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy During His Road Walk In Lagos Reveals Why He Did So

Both Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the party’s candidate for governor, held campaign rallies at TBS Lagos. Peter Obi also took advantage of the opportunity to take a road stroll across various parts of Lagos.

On a road show in the Orile Iganmu Axis, a little boy was seen in an internet photo blocking Peter Obi’s motorcade. The small child can be seen in the image extending his two palms, showing his joy at meeting Peter Obi.

The small child, who was instantly recognized, acknowledged to having done it because he genuinely wished Peter Obi would win the election because he was already doing well. The young man identified himself as Yusuf Alabi, an Ibadan native now residing in Lagos.

