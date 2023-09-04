Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How Chelsea may lineup after signing Palmer

In the upcoming English Premier League (EPL) Round 5 clash between Bournemouth and Chelsea, all eyes are on Chelsea’s lineup following their recent signing of the talented midfielder, Palmer. The young English prospect arrival adds depth and creativity to Chelsea’s midfield.

Chelsea’s lineup for this match could see some intriguing changes with Palmer’s inclusion. Chelsea manager may opt for a midfield trio, consisting of Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo, and Palmer, allowing the team to maintain control of the midfield and create scoring opportunities. This trio would provide a blend of defensive solidity, passing prowess, and attacking flair.

In the attack, Jackson is expected to lead the line, with support from Sterling and Mudryk on the wings.

Defensively, Chelsea is likely to stick with their reliable backline of Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, and Ben Chilwell, with Sanchez in goal.

With Palmer’s arrival, Chelsea boasts a formidable lineup that blends youth and experience, and they will be eager to continue their strong start to the EPL season as they face Bournemouth in Round 5. The match promises an exciting display of attacking football from the Blues, with Palmer’s creativity adding another dimension to their play.

