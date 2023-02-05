Boss Mustapha is Not Working Against Tinubu – APC Debunks Allegation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A leading support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Mandate Defenders (AMD) has denied claims made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Barrister Boss Mustapha CFR, alleging that he is working against the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming Presidential Election.

In response to allegations made against the SGF by a smaller group known as Concerned APC Stakeholders (CAS), Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, national publicity secretary of APC Mandate Defenders, stated that Boss Mustapha is a well-respected party leader who has a close relationship and great respect for Senator Tinubu going back to his time as the former Northern Region Deputy National Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and would not participate in any real or

Additionally, as the government increasingly comes to an end, the SGF is preoccupied with the responsibility of addressing the demands of the transitional phase, which primarily falls on his office as a frontline secretariat for the presidency.

Asking the blackmailer gang to observe the law while selecting board members for federal government organizations equates to destroying our great party’s and Senator Bola Tinubu’s prospects of winning the upcoming presidential election, AMD implores Nigerians.

As a result, it is important to inform worried APC stakeholders in no uncertain terms that the Office of the SGF is not a presidential secretariat that verifies frauds committed by influence peddling professionals who specialize in deceiving people in order to facilitate their access to government contracts and appointments.

Recall that the SGF previously warned Nigerians to be aware of con artists who prey on them by using his name and position to make false promises of government jobs.

As a result, we implore Nigerians and party members all over the federation to disregard the accusation made against Boss Mustapha because he cannot be coerced into giving appointments to individuals through threats or blackmail because that duty belongs solely to Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief.

It is a distraction strategy that is detrimental to the interests of both our party and Nigeria as a whole for CAS to link such annoyance with Senator Bola Tinubu’s presidential candidacy.

