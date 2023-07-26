NEWS

Borno:Two Ladies And Eight Males Were Arrested by the Nigeria Police, For killing an Officer

Ten individuals, consisting of two females and eight males, were apprehended by the Borno State Police Command on suspicion of being involved in the killing of a police constable in Maiduguri, the capital of the state.

The suspects’ names are Usman Audu (20), Hauwa Usman (20), Aisha Musa (19), Abba Bala (20), Sunday Garba (21), David Paul (35), Mohammed Abubakar (19), Jude Eze (37), Amaechi Abdulsalam Afochibe (37), and Nduibuse Nnaji (34).

The deceased constable, Babagana Mala, was a member of the Police Crack Unit attached to the command and was deployed to Malari in the Konduga Local Government Area.

During a press parade at the command headquarters on Tuesday, the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Yusufu, provided details of the incident, which occurred around 4.27 pm on Sunday in the Artillery area of Maiduguri. According to Yusufu, the assailants stabbed the constable in the back with a sharp object following an altercation with them.

In response to a distress call from the area, a police patrol team quickly intervened and transported the victim to the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The police, aided by a video clip of the incident obtained from a helpful bystander, were able to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The state commissioner assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted before the suspects are brought to court to face charges related to the incident.

Source:Punch paper

