Borno: We Come In Peace, Love And Solidarity – Peter Obi Says As He Announces Campaign Rally

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi took to his social media page few minutes ago to announce the next venue of his presidential campaign rally.

The former Anambra governor announced that he and his campaign team will be in Borno state. While announcing the campaign venue, Peter Obi said they were coming to Borno state in peace, love and solidarity. He also said the insecurity in Borno state would be a thing of the psst as he says they feel the pain of the people.

While sharing an E-flyer of the campaign and its venue, Peter Obi wrote “Good day Borno, this is your day. We come in peace, love and solidarity. Our mission is to make Borno agro-allied sector vibrant once again. We feel the pains of the insecurity that troubles Borno; it will soon be a thing of the past”.

Borno state is one of the northern states in Nigeria that have been ravaged by terrorism and banditry in the last couple of years. Peace is something that has eluded some residents of the state as thousands of people have been displaced.

