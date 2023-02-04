Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum Knocks CBN Over Naira Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has been labelled as wicked for making it impossible for the underprivileged and vulnerable to use automated teller machines to receive the new naira notes, according to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State. On Friday, he was speaking as he walked through a few of Maiduguri’s commercial banks’ ATMs in response to allegations that the machines were not dispensing cash. The CBN is so evil, he claimed, that it punishes the poorest and most defenceless members of society by making them wait in line for hours at ATMs that aren’t able to dispense cash. After his discussion behind closed doors with representatives of the apex bank, Zulum responded to questions from reporters by saying, “Non-availability of the fresh notes is the problem. lamenting, Although we recently released N5 billion for the January salary, there is now no cash available at the ATMs, thus they are not dispensing.

The governor complained that the lack of cash in circulation has paralyzed commercial activity throughout the state a s a result of the difficult process of obtaining new bank notes amid the dwindling availability of even the old notes. He claimed to have walked past about 10 ATMs without spotting any rich man in any line. He urged the CBN to make sure that the bank notes were accessible to everyone, particularly the impoverished and most vulnerable, to give them life. He remarked, “I sympathize with the people for the shortage of the new notes,” and vowed to convey their plight to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), who would then instruct the CBN to make sure the new notes were available.

