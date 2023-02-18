This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Borno: Reactions Trail Video Of Kashim Shettima Driving Tinubu To The Venue Of Their Campaign Rally

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima Mustapha, including some members of the APC Presidential campaign council, would be holding their Presidential campaign rally in Borno State.

However, a few hours ago, in a viral video, the former governor of Borno State, former Senator for Borno Central, and the Vice Presidential candidate to the former Senator who represented the good people of Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Tinubu, was seen as he drives the flag-bearer of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the venue of the party’s Presidential campaign rally in Borno State.

Also, in a series of pictures which has surfaced on different social media platform, many supporters of APC have already stormed the venue of the campaign rally as they waited for the arrival of Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima Mustapha.

This particular video has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts.

Incoming 002 taking incoming 001 on a drive #TinubuInBorno pic.twitter.com/XUMSkyrug3 — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) February 18, 2023

Content created and supplied by: SundayNews123 (via 50minds

News )

