Borno: Peter Obi Reacts After He Received A Rousing Welcome In Maiduguri, Borno State

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former Governor of Anambra state, Alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, continues their Presidential campaign activities as they would be holding their presidential campaign rally today in Borno State. A video which surfaced online shows the moment Peter obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed arrived Borno State, for the Presidential campaign rally in the state.

However, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed was given a rousing welcome by the residents of Maiduguri, Borno state, as he arrived the state for his campaign rally. Reacting to the welcome he received in Borno State, Peter Obi released a statement via his twitter handle where he said, “I just arrived in Maiduguri for today’s rally. I appreciate the all Nigerian warm reception accorded to Datti and I”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Peter obi via his twitter handle; What do you have to say about this?

Content created and supplied by: Grantenzy (via 50minds

News )

