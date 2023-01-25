Borno: How Crowds in Biu, Southern Borno Welcomed Peter Obi and His Running Mate Datti Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter obi, alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, on Wednesday held their presidential campaign rally in Gombe State, during which he also held a Townhall meeting with women in Gombe State. Thousands of supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate came out to show their support for him. However, in the course of his campaign rally in Gombe State, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, chose to visit a nearby southern Borno town, Biu, to interact with the citizens there, before they would proceed to the venue of the campaign rally in Gombe State. The crowds on catching sight of the Labour Party presidential candidate and his running mate, gave them an arousing welcome, as some stood up with their campaign posters to show their support for him.

