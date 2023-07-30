BOR vs MUN: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

Manchester United’s preseason trip to the United States will end with a friendly against Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have had a successful summer thus far, beating Leeds, Lyon, and Arsenal before losing to Wrexham and falling to Real Madrid 2-0.

United will face a Borussia Dortmund team that finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season.

As the club’s newest recruit, goalkeeper Andre Onana made his debut in the defeat to Real Madrid. Kobbie Mainoo, a young midfielder who impressed in early pre-season games, has left the travelling party due to injury.

Jonny Evans, a veteran defender, has remained in the United States with Joe Hugill, with Ten Hag admitting a pressing need for squad strength with Fred absent and Anthony Elanga moving to Nottingham Forest.

Man United’s first-team pre-season friendlies have been surprisingly uneventful, with the exception of the Arsenal victory, which drew charges of overaggression from the Gunners’ camp.

Dortmund have beaten Westfalia Rhynern and San Diego Loyal, as well as a few other German sides, but Manchester United will easily present their toughest test of the summer thus far.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester United versus Borussia Dortmund match will go down on Monday at 2AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)