Boma And Chichi React As BBN’s Angel Smith Shows Off Her See-through Outfit To BBN All Stars

Angel Smith, a former Big Brother Naija star, just posted on Instagram to flaunt her outfit for the Big Brother Naija All Stars show. She always enjoys dressing up for events, and this time was no different as she rocked a stunning outfit. Her fans, including BBN colleagues Boma Akpore and Chichi, couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their admiration for her post.

She came wearing a see-through outfit that looked awesome on her. Her makeup was on point, perfectly matching her skin tone. Her hairdo was absolutely stunning, adding to her beauty. And she rocked high heels while posing for the pictures.

She wrote in her post, “Hey, Archangels! I heard you’ve been searching for me. Biggie’s baby is back, ready to bring more fun, laughter, and drama. Let’s do this again!” Her fans quickly noticed the caption and pictures, and reacted excitedly.

When Boma Akpore saw her post, she immediately responded with “JB money,” and Chichi also chimed in with “My baby, let’s go.” These reactions clearly indicate that her colleagues really liked her new post, as they had nothing but positive things to say.

