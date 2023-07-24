NEWS

Boma And Chichi React As BBN’s Angel Smith Shows Off Her See-through Outfit To BBN All Stars

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

Angel Smith, a former Big Brother Naija star, just posted on Instagram to flaunt her outfit for the Big Brother Naija All Stars show. She always enjoys dressing up for events, and this time was no different as she rocked a stunning outfit. Her fans, including BBN colleagues Boma Akpore and Chichi, couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their admiration for her post.

She came wearing a see-through outfit that looked awesome on her. Her makeup was on point, perfectly matching her skin tone. Her hairdo was absolutely stunning, adding to her beauty. And she rocked high heels while posing for the pictures.

She wrote in her post, “Hey, Archangels! I heard you’ve been searching for me. Biggie’s baby is back, ready to bring more fun, laughter, and drama. Let’s do this again!” Her fans quickly noticed the caption and pictures, and reacted excitedly.

When Boma Akpore saw her post, she immediately responded with “JB money,” and Chichi also chimed in with “My baby, let’s go.” These reactions clearly indicate that her colleagues really liked her new post, as they had nothing but positive things to say.

02free (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PDP Crisis: Why PDP Has Not Sanctioned Wike, Ortom, Other G-5 Governors

7 mins ago

Mesmerized And Luxury Suede Dress Style For Rich Aunty Vibe Married Women Can Replicate

18 mins ago

Alleged forgery: Benue Deputy Speaker tenders result not issued by WAEC

27 mins ago

Reactions As Oshiomhole Says Tinubu Is Not A Magician, APC Did Not Promise Miracles

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button