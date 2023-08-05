Bolt driver that robs his customer says, I decline male requests and accept female requests on my app

According to a Vanguard report, A 29-year-old Bolt driver named Jeremiah Adeniran has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for robbing his customers after accepting ride requests. The culprit is reportedly said to be a graduate of Accounting from Houdegbe North American University in Cotonou.

In an interview with the press, Adeniran, who was paraded alongside 38 other suspects, confessed to his crimes. He said, “I do not select my victims when I get a male request on my app; I’ll decline but accept a female request”, when asked about the mode in which he picks his victims.

Further speaking, Adeniran revealed that he had started engaging in robbery month “throughout that last month, the 28th of July was my first operation, while this month of August I did two other operations, which were how I was caught last week Friday at Ikotun”, he said. He went to disclose how he picked up a lady from Ijegun Road around 1 p.m. while heading towards Fela Shrine and eventually robbed her of her belongings with his two friends as accomplices.

