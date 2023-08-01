Bolaji Akinyemi is angry that South African TV blamed Bola Tinubu for the coup in Niger Republic

In light of the recent military coup in Niger Republic, a former minister of foreign affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has claimed that South Africa is encouraging the African Union to weaken ECOWAS.

A film, which Bolaji Akinyemi claims to have seen on a South African television station, purports to depict an analysis in which President Bola Tinubu is held responsible for the coup in the Niger Republic.

According to Bolaji Akinyemi, the recent coup in the Niger Republic was precipitated by claims made by South African television that Bola Tinubu’s leadership is not legal.

The current president of South Africa is being investigated for corruption, but Bolaji Akinyemi has criticised South African TV for taking such a stance.

Bolaji Akinyemi continued by saying that the South African president was found guilty of the anti-corruption allegations against him by a judicial panel, but that the president utilised the majority party in parliament to overrule the judicial panel’s verdict.

Since South Africa has its own problems, according to Bolaji Akinyemi, it is unfair to blame Bola Tinubu for the coup in the Niger Republic.

Take a look starting around the 15:00 mark:

Trustnews1 (

)