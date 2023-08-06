Bolaji Akinyemi Criticizes South African Television For Blaming Bola Tinubu For Coup In Niger Repubic

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has accused South Africa of trying to undermine the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after the military coup in Niger Republic. He alleges that a video circulating on a South African television station blames President Bola Tinubu for the coup in Niger.

According to Akinyemi, the South African television station claims that Bola Tinubu’s presidency is illegitimate, which supposedly contributed to the coup in Niger Republic. Nevertheless, Akinyemi strongly criticized the station for taking this stance, especially considering the corruption case against the current South African president.

He pointed out that the South African president has faced corruption charges, and a judicial panel found him guilty. However, the president allegedly used the majority party in parliament to overturn the panel’s decision.

Given these allegations, Akinyemi expressed his belief that South Africa has no grounds to blame Bola Tinubu for the coup in Niger Republic when their own country is dealing with internal issues, including corruption charges against the president.

It is essential to acknowledge that these are the claims made by Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, and the situation may necessitate further investigation and verification to establish the full facts and context of the events.

