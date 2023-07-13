Bola Tinubu’s Presidency Is Starting On A Very Wrong Footing Of Lopsidedness – Segun Sowunmi

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Sowunmi, has criticized the administration of president Bola Tinubu for concentrating his appointments majorly from a particular ethnic group instead of spreading it equitably.

Segun Sowunmi claimed that the administration of Bola Tinubu is starting on a very wrong footing of lopsidedness. Segun Sowunmi noted that the head of the Central Bank is from a particular ethnic group. He also said that the head of Customs is from the same ethnic group.

Speaking further, Segun Sowunmi disclosed that the head of appropriation and the head of public accounts which traditionally should come from the opposition are all from the same ethnic group.

Segun Sowunmi accused the administration of Bola Tinubu of clearing the juicy positions for people from his ethnic group. Segun Sowunmi explained that a closer look at the appointments of Bola Tinubu will reveal that the positions that has something to do with finance has been given to people from Bola Tinubu’s ethnicity.

Watch From The 9th Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)