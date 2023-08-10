Bola Tinubu’s Government Has Almost Become A Government That Bullies The Weak – Segun Sowunmi

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has described the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as a government that bullies the weak and fears the thugs; as he found fault in the replacement of Dr. Maryam Shetty with Mairiga Mahmud as the Ministerial nominee from Kano State.

The PDP Chieftain had said, “Bola Tinubu’s government has almost become a government that bullies the weak, but gets bullied by the thugs.”

Forward video to 10:49 – https://youtu.be/exozZ8Tr7W4

Segun Sowunmi, who appeared on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, found fault in the steps that President Tinubu has taken so far since he assumed Office. He said he would wait untill the President had spent 100 days in Office before he would assess him; but expressed disappointment in the steps taken so far by the former Lagos governor. He had started by faulting the removal of fuel subsidy; as he maintained that it was wrong for the President to announce the removal of fuel subsidy on his inauguration when palliative has not been put in place.

Sowunmi said President Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, have not shown concern about the plights of Nigerians. He said rather than haunting those that have embezzled government funds in the name of palliative, the Tinubu administration, in his word, has been bullying the weak. He spoke about the President’s cabinet and maintained that the former Lagos governor did not appoint the best to serve as Ministers in his cabinet.

