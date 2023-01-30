This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu Thinks When You Say ‘Muslim’ In The North, Everyone Jumps- Naja’atu Mohammed

A former director in the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress, Naja’atu Mohammed has shed more light on Bola Tinubu’s decision to pick a fellow Muslim as his running mate.

In a recent interview made available by Punch, the former APC chieftain, alleged that Bola Tinubu adopted a Muslim-Muslim ticket in order to get bloc votes from the north.

She claimed that Bola Tinubu’s belief is that with the Muslim-Muslim ticket, a lot of people from the north would rally behind him and vote for him in the presidential election.

She however noted that things are not like that. According to her, those who control the votes in the north are peasants who will not jump at the mention of a muslim-muslim ticket as Bola Tinubu allegedly believes.

Naja’atu Mohammed said “The north is not like the south, in the north, the peasants hold the ace, they control the vote. In the South, the governors are in charge, they determine who will get the votes. In 2015, we were able to dislodge a sitting president, we mobilized, guarded to votes and sacrificed our lives but, Bola Tinubu thinks the Muslim Muslim ticket would help him.

“He (Bola Tinubu) thinks that when you say ‘Muslim’ in the north, everyone in the north jumps, it’s not like that. All they’re depending on is that you pay the elites and the governors to give Bola Tinubu his 25 percent. His calculation is that he will get bloc votes.”

