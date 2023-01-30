This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu Thinks All Yorubas On Earth Are His Slaves – APC Chieftain

Former All Progressive Congress (APC) chief Bora Tinubu claimed that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, viewed all Yoruba as his slaves. She explained that the former governor of Lagos decided to issue a Muslim-to-Muslim ticket because he thought northerners would vote for him in large numbers.

According to the APC’s former election chief, Tinubu is counting on all the votes from the southwest and a large number of votes from the north to help Muhammadu, who is trying to succeed President buhari.

Naja’atu Mohammed told The Punch that farmers in the north have the trump card, unlike in the south, where governors decide whose votes they get.

she said: “I tried to help these people, including Tinub, because they don’t understand the North.” The North is different than the South. If you recall, before 2015, buhari had only one state in all 19 northern states. buhari didn’t even win in his own state, despite receiving 15 million votes. Even though the PDP was in power, he still had his 15 million votes. “In the north, pawns hold the aces and control the votes. In the South, governors take the lead. Decide who gets the votes. The entire Southwest hasn’t given buhari the diverse voice that only Zamfara has given him.

“In 2015, we were able to remove the incumbent president.” We saved our votes and sacrificed our lives, but Tinubu believes this stupid Muslim-to-Muslim ticket will help him. He thinks that if you say “Muslim” in the North, everyone in the North will jump with you. That’s not it. “All they are counting on is you paying the elites and governors to give Tinub 25 percent of him.” We believe that we will get block votes. He believes that he must obey him no matter what.

Content created and supplied by: Onyesblog (via 50minds

News )

#Bola #Tinubu #Thinks #Yorubas #Earth #Slaves #APC #ChieftainBola Tinubu Thinks All Yorubas On Earth Are His Slaves – APC Chieftain Publish on 2023-01-30 14:32:10