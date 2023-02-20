Bola Tinubu Supported Buhari In 2015 And Now, North Is Standing With Him And They Won’t Go Back -APC

With less than five days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate that will take over the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated the main reasons why the northern region of the country has decided to cast their votes for their party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation Nigeria on Monday morning, the Director General of Tinubu/Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Council, Chief Tayo Ayinde, who spoke on behalf of the party disclosed that in 2015 and 2019, Bola Tinubu supported Buhari, the incumbent president of Nigeria to rule and this year, the north want to repay Bola Tinubu his favour by voting him to succeed Buhari. Ayinde also stated that the north has stood their ground and there is no force that can make them change their stand. He added that every other presidential candidates should forget getting votes from the region because it’s the turn of the former Lagos governor to rule.

Ayinde said, “Bola Tinubu supported Buhari in 2015 and now, north is standing with him and they won’t go back”. “In fact, they (the North) are the initiators of power shift to the South even when some people did not believe in that. They stood their ground to say that no, power must shift to the South and for them, you know them very well. You and I know them very well. Once they stand behind a candidate like that, they never go back. They will stand firmly by that person. Look at what (Kaduna Governor Nasir) El-Rufai is doing. They stood by Asiwaju at the primary, to say that power must shift to the South and they will make sure that Tinubu wins.”

