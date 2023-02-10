Bola Tinubu Shares Photos Of The Large Crowd That Attended The APC Presidential Rally In Sokoto.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress’s presidential candidate, has uploaded a few images on his official Twitter feed. In the pictures, a sizable throng is visible at the APC Presidential campaign in Sokoto as people turn out in droves to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

Along with the images, he included a write-up in which he thanked everyone for their support.

“Thank you Sokoto,” he said.

I’m speechless by the love you showed. Come February 25th, we shall all rejoice at our thunderous triumph.

A special thank you to His Excellency President @MBuhari for returning.

Many viewers were astounded by what they saw and responded favorably to the article, while others shared their ideas and opinions.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been making waves ever since his rise to fame as his fan base keeps increasing on a daily basis.

