Bola Tinubu Reacts To The Massive Crowd That Attended His Campaign Rally In Ibadan, Oyo State

As the 2023 presidential election is fast approaching, the All progressive congress presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the massive crowd that came out to attend his presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo state.

According to the statement from the official Facebook page of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while sharing pictures of the massive crowd at his presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo state, he States that “Thank you Ibadan, Thank you for the good state, I am deeply grateful for your show of Love today, with your votes we will match into a greater future.

The Campaign rally was attended by the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, APC national chairman, Adamu, Southwest APC governors, Governor Simon Lalong who is the director general of Bola Tinubu campaign council, and candidates who are contesting under the platform of the APC in Oyo State.

