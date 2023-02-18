This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu Reacts To The Large Turnup At His Presidential Campaign Rally In Borno State

As the 2023 presidential election is fast approaching, the APC presidential flag bearer and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took to his social media page and reacted to the large turn-up at his presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno state which is the state of his running mate Kashim Shettima.

While sharing the picture of the mammoth crowd of supporters that came out to support his presidential bid, he states that “I am overwhelmed by the love you’ve openly displayed, I assure you that Nigeria will be secured and prosperous.

While speaking in Borno state, the APC candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promise to run a true government of the people by the people and for the people if elected in next Saturday’s election.

The campaign rally was attended by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Governor Babagana Zulum Governors Abdullahi Ganduje, Mai Mala Buni, Muhammadu Badaru, Inuwa Yahaya, and Abdullahi Sule of Kano, Yobe, Jigawa, Gombe and Nasarawa states governors.

