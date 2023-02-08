Bola Tinubu Reacts To The Crowd At His Presidential Campaign Rally In Kogi State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, the National leader of the APC and presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took to his official his social media page and reacted to the crowd that turn up for his campaign rally in Kogi state.

According to the statement from the official Facebook page of Bola Tinubu, while sharing the pictures of the rally, he states that “Kogi’s Status as a fully APC state is reaffirmed, together we will ensure a renew Nigeria.

The campaign rally was attended by the host governor, Yahaya Bello, APC vice presidential candidate, Shettima, APC Northern Governors, members of the presidential campaign councils of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu led by Governor Simon Lalong who is the Director and Kogi state senatorial candidates who are contesting under the platform of the APC.

Below are the pictures of the large crowd of supporters that came out to witness the campaign rally in Kogi state.

oLatest (

)