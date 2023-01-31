Bola Tinubu Reacts As Crowd Attend His Campaign Rally In Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earlier attended his campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

In regard to this, the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has taken to his social media page and reacted to the crowd that attended the campaign rally.

According to the statement from the official Twitter handle Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he Thank the people of Akwa Ibom state and also assure them that together they shall all reach the promised Land.

While in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside his campaign team held a town hall meeting with the paramount rules in the state which was led by His Eminence Ntenyin Dr. Solomon Etuk, The Oku Ibom Ibibio at the state traditional rulers council.

He was accompanied by his running mate Shettima, Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, former Governor Godswill Akpabio, Umana Okon Umana, APC National chairman, Adamu, and a member of his Presidential Campaign Council.

