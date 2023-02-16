NEWS

Bola Tinubu Reacts After Meeting Gov. Makinde In Oyo State Before Attending His Campaign Rally

As the 2023 presidential election is fast approaching, the former executive governor of Lagos state, and presidential candidate of the All progressive congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed , has reacted after meeting the executive governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde before attending his presidential campaign rally.

Bola Tinubu was in the city of Ibadan, Oyo state with the members of his presidential campaign council to attend his campaign rally to seek for the votes of the state.

According to the statement from the official Facebook page of the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while sharing the pictures of his visits to Governor Makinde, he states that “My appreciations goings to Governor Seyi Makinde for the warm reception and his golden word of encouragement. Below is the screenshot.

Below are the pictures of Bola Tinubu having an interactive session with the executive governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde in Ibadan.

