Bola Tinubu Reacts After Large Crowd Of Supporters That Attended His Campaign Rally In Abia State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, the presidential candidate of the All progressive congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took to his official Facebook page and reacted to the large crowd of Supporters that attended his campaign rally in Umuahia, Abia state.

While posting the picture on social media, the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu thank the good people of Anambra state for the show of love and support by coming out in large numbers to support his presidential bid. Below is the screenshot.

The campaign rally was attended by the vice presidential candidate APC, Shettima, Southeast APC leaders, the executive governor of Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who is also the director-general of Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, the National Chairman of the All progressive congress, senator Adamu.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu assure the people of Abia state while addressing the large crowd that he is the only candidate that can transform Abia state to become a global business hub if he is elected to succeed president Buhari in 2023.

oLatest (

)