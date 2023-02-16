Bola Tinubu Reacts After Gov. Wike Welcome Him To Rivers State Before He Attended His Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency the presidential candidate of the All progressive congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken to his social media page and reacted after the executive governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike welcomed him to Rivers state before the presidential campaign rally.

Bola Tinubu was in Rivers state to attend his presidential campaign rally which was attended by his supporters and the leaders of the All progressive congress in Rivers state.

According to the official Facebook page of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while sharing the pictures of his visits to Governor Wike, he states that “Thank you, Rivers for the overwhelming show of love and support. Special appreciation also to Governor Nyesom Wike for a friendly welcome and the gracious manner in which you received my team and me. Below is the screenshot.

Below is the pictures of the former executive governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu with the executive governor of Rivers state, Bola Tinubu.

