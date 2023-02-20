This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu Profile, APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu Biography

NewsOnline reports that Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu (popularly known as Asiwaju and Jagaban) who is the Lagos former Governor was born on March 29th, 1952 in Lagos, Nigeria to Chief Tinubu and Chief (Mrs.) Abibatu Mogaji.

He was appointed the Senator for the Lagos West constituency in Lagos State in 1993, as this appointment opened his chapter into the world of Politics. Apart from being a Politician, he is also an Accountant. Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu is recognized as the second richest politician in Nigeria, the most powerful politician in the South-Western part of Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu Profile: APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu Biography

Real name Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu Date of birth 29 March 1952 Country of Origin Federal Republic of Nigeria Nickname Asiwaju Source of Wealth Politician, Businessman Net worth $4 Billion

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Cars

APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu Early Life

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that Bola Tinubu had his early education at St John’s Primary School in Lagos and Children’s Home School in Ibadan before going to the United States for higher education where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Chicago State University in 1979.

APC Chieftain Bola Ahmed Tinubu Photos

Bola Tinubu Career and Business Endeavors

Bola Tinubu, NewsOnline Nigeria gathered worked with Arthur Anderson, Deloitte and Sells and GTE Services Corporation before working with Mobil Oil, Nigeria in 1983. He joined active politics in the early 1990s as he joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he clinched the party’s primary ticket to contest the Lagos West Senatorial District election, which he won against the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

Bola Tinubu was assaulted and arrested for his anti-government stance many times. He constantly criticised the government before he was finally forced to go on exile where he joined the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), with other critics of the Abacha regime. It was there other pro-NADECO members and Tinubu came up with Radio Kudirat.

He was elected governor of Lagos state under the Alliance for Democracy (AD), after the return of democracy in 1999 and served for two terms from May 29th, 1999 to May 29th, 2007. He was one of the few opposition governors who challenged former President Olusegun Obasanjo by creating additional 37 local governments in 2003 to the existing 20 councils, an action that led to Obasanjo withholding statutory funds for all the local councils in the state. He had been accused of dealing in drugs and doing time abroad. He had also been accused of corruption, and of stealing Lagos state government funds. He is currently a national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Bola Tinubu Personal Life and Information

A muslim, Bola Tinubu is married to a christian, Oluremi Tinubu, who is the current Senator representing Lagos central. His mother, Abibatu Mogaji died on June 15, 2014 at the age of 96. His children include Oluwaseyi Tinubu, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, Abibat Tinubu, and Jide Tinubu who died October 31st, 2017.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wife

Bola Tinubu owns a plethora of properties, some of which include:

1. The 1,000 hectares of land valued at about N75Billion located at Lakowe near Abijo at Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and given to Lekki concession company [LCC] which is partly-owned by Tinubu and Fashola and being developed as golf course and housing estate by Assets and Resource Management Ltd [ARM] as ADIVA project.

2. The prime land of 157 hectares with 2.5km of Atlantic beachfront valued at about N10Billion.

3. He paid $20Million [N4.4Billion] to Ibukun Fakeye to commence the project in late 2006. Fashola was said to have released additional funding for this project when he was in power as Lagos State Governor.

4. The 14 hectares Parkview Ikoyi Estate foreshore land reclaimed by Lagos State Government is also believed to be owned by Ahmed Bola Tinubu and its valued at N3Billion.

5. The Annex of the Lagos State Guest House in Asokoro, Abuja bought by the State Government in 2006 for N450Million to protect the main house from security breach. Shortly after he left office, the property was transferred to him under the Lagos State pension plan as part of his pension as former governor of Lagos State.

6. 4, Oyinkan Abayomi [formerly Queens] Drive, Ikoyi; A 5- bedroom detached house on one acre of land which was originally the Lagos State Governor’s guest house since 1979 was acquired by Ahmed Bola Tinubu. The property valued at N450Million was signed and released to him by Fashola in 2007 shortly after Fashola assumed office.

7. Tinubu’s residence at 26Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi is said to worth over N1.5 Billion which is also part of his net worth.

8. The 250-hectares of land valued at about N35Billion and strategically located at the Ajah junction on Lekki Road which was initially meant for a General Hospital for the people of Eti-Osa is now the property of Tinubu currently in the control of Trojan Estate Ltd, a company owned by Tinubu. The property has been developed as Royal Garden Housing Estate and now worth over 200Billion.

9. Tinubu also owns some first class luxury cars, one of them is G-Wagon said to worth N600 Million and built with bullet proof and bomb detector apparatus as well as surveillance cameras.

10. He also acquired for himself sophisticated private jet worth $60Million.

11. The choice property at Lekki- Epe road on which he built the multi- billion naira Oriental Hotel and the extension of a multi storey car park beside it is said to worth N120Billion together with the hotel.

12. A Multi-level recreation center by Mobil in Oniru Estate on Lekki-Epe Expressway jointly owned with ARM and Tunji Olowofe is said to worth N25Billion.

13. Another 3.8 hectare of land at the Lagos State Fisheries Office in Victoria Island valued N3Billion is also his property.

14. The Fishery Landing jetty at Badore [where the Ilubirin fishermen were to be relocated] valued at N500Million is another choice property of Mr Tinubu.

15. The entire Ogudu foreshore scheme valued at N5Billion. Adding to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Net Worth.

16. The Ilubinrin housing estate [which used to house Lagos State civil servants and judges up till 2007. This housing estate is worth N2.5Billion has been since acquired by Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

17. The former Julius Berger yard at Oko Orisan, Epe valued at N450Million.

18. Tinbu’s wife, Remi Tinubu, built the massive New Era foundation youth camp at the junction of Eleko, off the Lekki-Epe express road which is also part of Tinubu’s wealth.

19. TVC Radio Continental is owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of his media investments. These two media outfits is valued at N2.6Billion.

20. Oando Oil which is manged by his younger brother, Wale Tinubu is in reality owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. This oil and gas company with revenue of ?449.8 Billion and total equity of ?162 Billion is the largest indigenous oil company in Nigeria.

With shares and interest in hundreds of other businesses and interests, Tinubu’s Net Worth is estimated to be N10Trillion making him probably the richest politician in Nigeria after General Ibrahim Babangida.

Bola Tinubu Awards and Honors

Tinubu was bestowed by the Emir of Borgu, Niger State, Alhaji Haliru Dantoro who he met in 1992 when they were both senators with his famous traditional title, Jagaban Borgu, in 2006.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Net worth

NewsOnline Nigeria understands that Bola Tinubu is recognized as the second richest politician in Nigeria, he has an estimated net worth of about $4 Billion or even more.

The powerful APC Chieftain, this NewsOnline understands is widely recognized as very rich owing to a statement he made during a political campaign, where he claimed he was richer than Osun State (at the time). As a result of his statement, a lot of Nigerians were made to believe that indeed he controlled major funds in the country.

