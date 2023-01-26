Bola Tinubu, Party Bigwigs Arrive In Benue State For APC Presidential Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in Benue State for another campaign rally.

The presidential candidate was received at the airport by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other APC bigwigs, who had been in the state ahead of him.

Thousands of supporters were already at the campaign venue waiting for the arrival of the presidential candidate and other party chieftains.

The presidential candidate has been on the move since Monday. Tinubu was in Bauchi State with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

The APC campaign train landed in Abia State on Tuesday. Tinubu and other APC bigwigs campaigned in Abeokuta on Wednesday, where the presidential candidate alleged that some people are trying to sabotage his chance of winning the election.

The presidential election will be held on February 25, 2023. Tinubu will contest the election with other front-runners like Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

