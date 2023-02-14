Bola Tinubu May lose Presidential Election Due to Naira Redesign –NEF Spokesman Blames Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the presidential election closes in on us in about 11 days, Dr. Hakeem Ahmed-Baba, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has predicted that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, might not be able to emerge victorious due to the monetary policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also a serving president from the ruling party.

While featuring in a live interview session with a correspondent from Channels TV on Tuesday evening, the spokesman for the NEF explained that the monetary policy came at the wrong time as it is a major demarketing strategy for the ruling party.

He said, “President Buhari has messed up on the eve of an election when he is campaigning for his party to be voted for.” This money thing is a major demarketing strategy for the APC. “If the worst enemy of the APC were designing a strategy for them to lose the election, he couldn’t have chosen a better strategy than this fiasco around the reprinting of the naira.”

Furthermore, he opined that the difficulties experienced by Nigerians due to the policy could be solved if the old naira and the new notes could coexist for the next six months, adding that the policy could destroy the informal sector of the country in a short time if not attended to immediately.

