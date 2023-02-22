Bola Tinubu Leads In Closing Presidential Poll As Obi, Atiku Trail

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This is according to the report of a four weeks opinion poll, conducted by a group of DATA Analysts and Public Relations experts, coordinated by, FREDDAN Continental. has made the result of an opinion poll it conducted on the 2023 Presidential Election public.

NewsOnline reports that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been projected to win the coming presidential election in Nigeria.

The poll which lasted four (4) weeks from January 7 to February 11 2023, pointed to the candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a potential winner. Tinubu, according to the poll, rated higher than other candidates from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP).

The group, in conducting the poll, deployed a group of seasoned Data Anaylsts, who utilized online and phone surveys to collect data about voters preferences. The Online survey was conducted via a secure web platform that prevented multiple voting while phone survey was conducted by trained staff who are proficient in the three major Nigerian languages – Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa – and could therefore engage fully with respondents in their preferred languages.

The FREDDAN Election Net Favourability administered over 370,000 Questionnaires over the four (4) weeks duration and received a total of 287,033 responses across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

A national summary of the poll showed that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is favourite to win the 2023 Presidential election, having been preferred by 106,764 respondents to the opinion poll, representing 37.2% of total population of respondents. The Regional voting preference survey also showed that the candidate of the APC enjoys majority support in 19 States out of 36.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, came second in the poll with 92,127 respondents preferring him over the other candidates. This forms 32.1% of the total responses received. The regional voting preference showed that he enjoys majority support in 8 out of 36 States of the Federation.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, came a surprising third as just 88,109 respondents preferred him, forming 30.7% of total respondents. The regional voting preference showed that he enjoys majority support in 10 of the 36 States of the Federation.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth, polling 693, translating to just 0.23% of total respondents.

According to the outcome of the poll, Tinubu of the APC is expected to win majority votes in the North-West, North-Central and South-West regions. The Candidate of the PDP, Abubakar, is expected to win majority votes in the FCT and the South-South region. Obi of the Labour Party is expected to win majority votes in the South-East region, while the North-East region is expected to be divided between the candidates of the APC and the PDP.

This poll predicts victory for the candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 Presidential election and the Regional voting preference suggests that a clear winner may emerge on the first ballot as against some other predictions that there may be a rerun.