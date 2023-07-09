Bola Tinubu Is The First to Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has insisted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the last general elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first to be wrongly declared as President without getting the stipulated 25 per cent in Abuja.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is presently in court challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in the poll.

The Peoples Democratic Party, in a post on its Whatsapp platform by the Publicity Secretary, yesterday stated that: “The testimony of Opeyemi Bamidele, one of the star witnesses of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, further confirms before the Presidential Election Petition Court that Bola Tinubu of the APC forfeited the sum of $460,000, which he earned from trafficking of drugs, narcotics in the United States of America (USA), and did not disclose same to INEC in his nomination forms.”

The PDP added; “He cannot defend the spurious figures declared by INEC as results of the 2023 presidential election in Kano State because he was not in the state and was not also at the collation centre on the day of the election. Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC only made 19.5 per cent in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and didn’t score up to 25 per cent as stipulated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended).”

The PDP stated further; “Two presidents before the fraudulent announcement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president made 25 per cent in Abuja, and Tinubu is the first to be wrongly declared without getting the stipulated 25 per cent in Abuja,”

Source – Arise Television Twitter Page

Penkelemesi (

)