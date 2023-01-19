A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Bola Tinubu is not qualified to be on the ballot- Adetokunbo Pearse

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse has said that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not qualified to be on the ballot.

Mr Pearse said this after some members of the APC presidential campaign council recently called for the disqualification of Atiku Abubakar over corruption allegations during his time as the vice president.

Speaking in News Central TV, Adetokunbo Pearse said, “we are not saying get Tinubu off the ballot, but I got to tell you this, Nigerians should know this today and I’m surprised I haven’t heard it from so many people.

The most germane issue for us as we walk towards the elections, the National Peace Committee, headed by General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Kukah came together, gave a date that every presidential candidate should come and sign this peace accord to say we will abide by rules, we will not promote violence, we will accept the result in good faith. Who did not come to sign? Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“By that token, I am saying right now and you will see I am going to be proved right that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not qualified to run for this election. He is not qualified to be on the ballot. If you don’t sign that peace accord, that means you are ready for war.

We are hearing rumours already that there is a Jagaban army being trained, being motivated, being armed to cause mayhem.

