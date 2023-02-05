Bola Tinubu Is Going About Campaigning And Some People Say He Is Sick, Isn’t That Funny? – Adiukwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Commissioner in Lagos State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief (Mrs) Oluremi Adiukwu has shared her views concerning the forthcoming presidential election.

According to the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the presidential election will take place across the states in the federation on the 25th of February, 2023.

Mrs Oluremi Adiukwu, who is currently in the United Kingdom, in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper noted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is hale and hearty to run for the presidency.

Reacting to controversies surrounding the health condition of the All Progressives Congress standard flagbearer, Adiukwu asked how can people say a man who campaigns in three states in a day is bedridden and too sick to govern.

She added; “He is fit and healthy enough to be President. He is going about campaigning and some people say he is sick. Isn’t that funny?”

Source – The Nation paper

