Bola Tinubu Is Being Targeted By A Strong Cabal That Doesn’t Want Him In The Villa – Hannatu Musawa

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress’s presidential candidate, is allegedly the target of a powerful cabal, according to Hannatu Musawa, the campaign council’s deputy spokesperson. She claimed that the goal of these individuals is to prevent Asiwaju from winning the presidency.

She concluded that Asiwaju is one of a group of individuals who were resentful during the APC Primary election and have been waiting for this opportunity to hurt Nigerians. She claims that what hurts Asiwaju also affects the citizens of Nigeria. She referred to this group as Nigeria’s adversaries.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the target in this entire situation, the woman declared. A powerful group that doesn’t want him in the villa is targeting him. They undoubtedly have something to hide if they don’t want him to be there. And if Asiwaju is someone they don’t want, that is. Then, in my opinion, the Nigerian populace ought to support him.

These Asiwaju opponents are enemies of the Nigerian state because they are absolutely destroying Nigerians’ quality of life. The primary election has been held; it has been won and lost. And everyone ought to have gone on. Anyone who is unable to move on does not have the best interests of the nation at heart.

