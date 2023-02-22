NEWS

Bola Tinubu Inspects APC Situation Room Ahead Of Saturday’s Presidential Election

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, inspected the APC situation room in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. 

This comes a few hours after he attended the peace accord signing with other presidential candidates in Abuja. Tinubu met with other frontline candidates at the event. 

The presidential candidate branched at the situation room, where the activities of the election will be monitored by loyal party members. 

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, is the director of the APC election monitoring team. 

The APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, was also present at the situation room. 

This comes barely two days before the presidential election, slated for February 25, 2023. 

The presidential candidate had earlier met with the monitoring team, urging them to work tirelessly for the party and be wary of the traps set by the opposition. 

See more photos below. 

