Bola Tinubu: I believe he is seriously challenged because he has a legitimacy crisis–Prof Pat Utomi

Professor Pat Utomi, a renowned professor of political economy, has expressed his view on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency. He talked about the challenge of a legitimacy crisis. He emphasized the importance of legitimacy in governance and suggested that Nigerian politicians often fail to understand the concept of legitimacy and the need to serve the people.

Utomi noted that winning the ballot and the perception of winning it can provide legitimacy, but it also depends on how legitimacy is earned or lost every day. He critiqued Nigerian politics for sometimes focusing on “grab and run” instead of serving the people and understanding the true meaning of legitimacy in politics.

In his words; “It depends on the concept of legitimacy and how legitimacy crystallises. I went out of my way to discuss it in a press briefing a few weeks ago. One of the best conversation around legitimacy was offered by an American political sociologist called Seymour Martin Lipset in the book, The first new nation, and he engages that subject.

He went on to say that; “The ballot will give you legitimacy if you win it and people perceive that you win the ballot. But then you earn or lose legitimacy everyday. Nigerian politics has failed significantly because Nigerian politicians don’t understand the meaning of legitimacy and service to the people. In thinking that politics is about grab and run with it, they forget that politics is about get and serve the people.”

