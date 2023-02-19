NEWS

Bola Tinubu Helped Me Become The Deputy Speaker Even Though I Am Not A Yoruba Man – Idris Wase

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves the votes of the people of Plateau State in the forthcoming general elections.

(Photo Credit – Voice Of Nigeria)

The All Progressives Congress chieftain made this known at the Plateau Southern Zone Campaign rally in the Shendam local government area of the state.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives said both the APC-led federal and state governments have performed well in meeting the yearnings of the people.

(Photo Credit – Nigerian Tribune paper)

He added; “In the course of his political career, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, has helped a lot of people; he is a man that loves people and develops people. He helped me become the deputy speaker even though I am not a Yoruba man”

Source – Nigerian Tribune paper Official Twitter Page

