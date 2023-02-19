Bola Tinubu Helped Me Become The Deputy Speaker Even Though I Am Not A Yoruba Man – Idris Wase

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves the votes of the people of Plateau State in the forthcoming general elections.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain made this known at the Plateau Southern Zone Campaign rally in the Shendam local government area of the state.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives said both the APC-led federal and state governments have performed well in meeting the yearnings of the people.

He added; “In the course of his political career, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, has helped a lot of people; he is a man that loves people and develops people. He helped me become the deputy speaker even though I am not a Yoruba man”

