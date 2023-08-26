Bola Tinubu Has Two University’s Certificate Signed By Different People – Atiku’s Lawyer

The legal counsel of Former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar Angela Liu has revealed that Chicago University has produced two different certificates for Bola Tinubu with different signatures

According to the publication by The Cable, the first university certificate named ‘Document A’ was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and was signed by three people and dated 22nd June 1979 while the second university certificate named Document B was signed by two people and dated 27th June 1979.

In Lui’s words, “It is clear that either document ‘A’ or ‘B’ is fake (if not both). You cannot have two certificates issued by the same university, to the same person, for the same course of study, but issued on different dates and signed by two different sets of people”[The Cable]

Speaking further Atiku’s Lawyer disclosed there is a Document E which is the university certificate produced by the Chicago University. This record is dated 22nd June 1979 and shows that Tinubu graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, unlike Document A and B which says he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Administration.

Source: The Cable

