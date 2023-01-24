Bola Tinubu Endorses Ikechi Emenike As APC Abia State Governorship Candidate For 2023 Election

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah to drop the case in court against the APC Abia state gubernatorial candidate, Ikechi Emenike. Asiwaju stated categorically as a political leader that the only candidate recognized in their party in Abia state is Ikechi Emenike.

Asiwaju emphasized the need to embrace peace as a party going into the 2023 election. If you would recall that Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah dragged Emenike to court after he lost in December at the Court of Appeal in Abuja. Asiwaju engaging on the court order endorsed Emenike as the recognized Abia state governorship candidate. While he pleaded with Uche Ogah to see him at his home in Lagos state. The Former Lagos State governor promised to make it up to him when they see.

He said, ”The two candidates still in court are wasting their time. My position on this is clear here and that is Ikechi Emenike has gotten the flag of our party. Please Uche Ogah, come and see me, stop all court action.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Bola #Tinubu #Endorses #Ikechi #Emenike #APC #Abia #State #Governorship #Candidate #ElectionBola Tinubu Endorses Ikechi Emenike As APC Abia State Governorship Candidate For 2023 Election Publish on 2023-01-24 18:56:55